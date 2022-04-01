Snow, downed trees trap residents in Lake Cushman neighborhoods

Driveways buried in snow and downed trees are making it nearly impossible for some Mason County residents to dig out.

LAKE CUSHMAN, Wash. — Dozens of those who live in subdivisions along Lake Cushman cannot get out of their driveways after a string of snowstorms the last few weeks that left feet of snow and knocked down power lines.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews have been working around the clock but inclement weather continues in Mason County.

“There’s just no getting out at the moment,” said Vicky Warner.

Warner is the only winter resident at the Skokomish Park campground at the lake.

Warner estimates she’s had three feet of snow at her home and cannot get out of her driveway.

Washington State Department of Transportation plows have cleared most of State Route 119 but the snow was still falling Tuesday making it hard for residents to clear out driveways and sideroads.

“We’re doing everything humanly possible to clear those roads,” said Aaron Nixon, general manager of the Lake Cushman Maintenance Company.

Warner lost power Sunday night but with the lights back on, she figures she can wait out the weather. She hopes folks who are stuck at home don’t need emergency services anytime soon.

“The object is not to fall,” said Warner.

Highway 101 between Hoodsport and Quilcene, south of Lake Cushman, remained closed Tuesday due to downed power lines and trees, according to a DOT spokesperson.