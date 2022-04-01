Skykomish braces for heavy snow after storm stranded residents in 2020

The town's mayor says that it has the emergency shelter capacity of up to 150 people or so if it's cut off due to weather.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Skykomish area is on track to see a couple of feet of snow by Thursday, which has the town's attention after a severe snowstorm in 2020 left many residents stranded for days.

While Mayor Henry Sladek said residents who live in the mountains are usually prepared, stocking up on food and supplies for a week at a time, the town itself can only handle a couple of days without power before the situation gets more serious for people without backup power or a heat source.

"We have usually a food kitchen that's available. We have a place for people to get warm," said Sladek.

The town has three emergency levels depending on how many people are without power and need help.

"If it becomes two to three days, then you might have 10 or 15 people that need help. And if it gets beyond that, then it just gets worse," said Sladek.

On Monday morning the power was still on, but the city does have backup generators for sewer and water systems. Sladek said King County Emergency Management has been contacted for any additional plowing needs.

According to Sladek, the event of 2020 was caused by the highways being shut down in both directions between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, which left people stranded and strained the town's 50- to 60-person capacity for shelter.

"We always had the capacity to deal with the residents here. We didn't have the capacity for a group beyond say 100 or 150. And if a similar situation happened, honestly, if you get to where it's 150 - 200 people, then we would be beyond our capacity anyway," explained Sladek.