Open containers in Downtown? Mayor proposes 'Sip 'n Stroll' idea for monthly Pioneer Square event

Seattle's mayor is introducing a plan that would allow people to publicly consume alcoholic drinks outdoors at certain Pioneer Square events.

SEATTLE, Wash — This month, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell introduced a plan for revitalizing downtown and improving its health and safety by addressing the addiction crisis.

But within that plan is something sure to get people talking: a proposal to allow people to publicly carry and consume alcohol outdoors at the monthly First Thursday Art Walk events in Pioneer Square.

"Encourages more people to come out!” said Frederick Holmes, owner of Frederick Holmes and Company Art Gallery in Pioneer Square.

Holmes is among the area's business owners who said he agrees that Harrell’s idea for “Sip 'n Stroll” licenses could help give new life to area businesses.

“Particularly down here in Pioneer Square, which already unfortunately has, um, I think largely an undeserved reputation for being kind of a, ya know, sketchy area anyway," said Holmes.

The bar manager of Muse Lounge across the street agrees.

“I 100% think [it would attract more people]. I think it’s almost – I mean – obviously not Vegas vibes, but people love carrying their drink and going out," said Tanya Deniz, bar manager at Muse Lounge.

The city plans to propose an idea to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board for open container permits, specifically for First Thursday Art Walk events in Pioneer Square.

The director of local nonprofit Gallery 110, Shayley Timm, said more foot traffic is needed. She said the neighborhood used to see about 500 people at First Thursday Art Walks, but nowadays they see about 250.

So will more people gallery-hopping be able to do so with something... hoppy?

“I think it’d be super cool," said Deniz.

Deniz does have one concern: "People bringing their own drinks."

So she’s hoping the liquor board finds a way to regulate that.

“As long as there’s, you know, a system in place, it would be ideal," said Deniz.

Holmes agrees that some oversight would be needed.

“I would obviously have concerns about inebriated people walking in, possibly spilling things, possibly damaging the artwork," said Holmes. "Regulations would have to be in place.”