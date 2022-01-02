Optimistic outlook for Lunar New Year in Seattle

After dealing with a rise in Asian hate throughout the pandemic, many in the Asian community are hoping for better things to come.

SEATTLE — Tuesday marked the Lunar New Year, celebrated by many Asian cultures around the world. After dealing with a rise in hate throughout the pandemic, many in the Asian community are hoping for better things to come.

"We're moving into the Year of the Tiger and the tiger represents a lot of power and a lot of determination," said Doan Diane Hoang Dy, the senior tour manager at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

She believes that mindset is exactly what is needed right now, considering there is still a pandemic that has been tough for everyone, especially those in the Asian community.

"With the Asian hate - that's the cherry on top of things - it didn't help a lot,” said Eric Chan, the owner of Jade Garden, located on the corner of Seventh Avenue and King Street in Seattle.

"We would get random break-ins sometimes, you know, harassment over the phone," Chan said.



Despite those incidents, Chan said things are looking up and Lunar New Year is a day unlike any other for his business and other Asian businesses throughout the area.



"It's like our Super Bowl. It's our day to make up for the rest of the month because these are the slower months,” Chan said.



Chan said they would be working nonstop on Tuesday. Dishing out dim sum and other favorites to his customers.

"I'm very thankful, very blessed for the support of the community. Everyone has a choice to choose the restaurant and who they patronize and I'm very thankful for that," Chan said.

Chan and the staff at the Wing Luke Museum hope everyone will have a prosperous year and are encouraging people to support local Asian businesses not only on Lunar New Year but throughout the year.