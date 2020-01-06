Seattle Chinese restaurant re-victimized in burglary during weekend protest

The restaurant was previously vandalized in March in what the owner believes was an example of anti-Chinese racism in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Eric Chan's Seattle restaurant, Jade Garden, was vandalized and burglarized late Saturday night. This is the second time this spring the Chinese restaurant's been targeted.

Chan said he is overwhelmed.

He thinks burglars on Saturday took advantage of Seattle police and members of the National Guard focusing on the downtown businesses that were vandalized and looted during afternoon and evening demonstrations.

“Please just leave us alone!” said Chan, “I just want to work in peace.”

In March, vandals broke out a window at his restaurant.

Chan believes that was an example of anti-Chinese racism in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

He re-opened his business on Sunday morning after making repairs to the front door, which burglars smashed before ransacking the restaurant’s cash register area.

Chan said he was grateful to see customers lining up for short ribs and pork buns when he re-opened.

“It means everything,” said Chan, “It means everything to us right now.”

When longtime customer Justin Barnes heard about the burglary, he headed to the restaurant for lunch.