Low Income Housing Institute offers space for neighborhood policing precincts

The Low Income Housing Institute offered up street-level space in two of its properties for community policing stations. Right now, it's just a proposal.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) says it has offered up street-level storefront space in two of its housing buildings as potential neighborhood policing precincts to the Seattle mayor's office.

In response to the proposal, first reported by local news site PubliCola, the mayor's office says it is still in the early stages of considering what a neighborhood precinct could look like.

"We know there's been significant public safety issues around Third and Pine, and Third and Pike, and we have a building there," LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee said. "And so we thought, you know, we have this empty storefront, why don't we offer it to community service officers, bike patrol."

LIHI says the pandemic was tough on downtown and on its residents, and concerns about crime made some of them wary about leaving their apartments.

"They could look up and down Third Avenue and hopefully it will be a safer space for our neighbors and businesses and our residents," Lee said.

In response to the proposal, the mayor's office released a statement reading:

"The Mayor's Office is in early stages of considering what a neighborhood precinct could look like. We are continuing to explore all options for enhancing public safety downtown, including a more permanent police presence. The location you mention has been offered as a potential option, but is by no means the only location being considered."