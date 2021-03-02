Seattle City Council President Lorena González running for mayor

Citing a need for "bold and progressive action," Lorena Gonzalez becomes the most high-profile candidate for Seattle mayor.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Lorena González is launching her campaign for mayor.

"We are at a critical crossroads, and now is the time for bold and progressive action that overcomes the status quo and paves the pathway to Seattle’s collective, shared prosperity," a prepared statement from González states.

"Income inequality continues to grow. But we have the power to create living wage jobs and affordable housing."

The the pandemic "hit our city first and hit our economy hard," she believes the city has "the power to support our small businesses and their workers."

Her statement continues:

"We are in the midst of a racial reckoning made worse by a pandemic that is ravaging our Black, brown, indigenous and other communities of color. But we have the power to show that diversity is our strength and we can transform public safety to meet this civil rights moment.

"We can do this despite our differences. In this historic moment, I’m ready to be that Mayor for this city."

A first-general American who grew up in Central Washington, González became a civil rights attorney. She has served as a commissioner on the Seattle Ethics and Election Commission for four years and as a general counsel to the mayor in 2014-2015.

The West Seattle resident was elected to the council in 2015 and elected again in 2017. She was elected as council president by fellow members in 2020.

González is vying to replace Mayor Jenny Durkan, who announced she would not seek re-election in December after the coronavirus pandemic altered the course of the civic discourse and financial stability. Durkan also faced criticism for how the Seattle Police Department handled protests on Capitol Hill and negotiations over police funding.

González joins a mayoral race that will likely see significant political posturing.