Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told KING 5 she will not seek re-election for a second term.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will not seek re-election, prompting what will likely be significant political posturing for the position and a 2021 city campaign season like no other.

“I've decided that I will not seek a second term,” Durkan told KING 5. “2020 has just been a brutal year, but we have some really tough months ahead of us. We still have to fight COVID, we've got to deliver a vaccine, and we're gonna have a really hard job of rebuilding our economy, our downtown and continuing all the work on equity. I could have spent the whole year campaigning to keep the job, or I can focus all my energies on doing the job. And I think there's only one right choice for Seattle and that's for me to do the job."

She was expected to tell supporters and staff of her decision late Monday morning.

Durkan was seen as a stabilizing force when she was elected in 2017, fresh off the Seattle City Hall scandal that led to the abrupt resignation of Ed Murray, and sudden appointments of then-Council President Bruce Harrell, and later Tim Burgess.

Durkan was the first woman to be elected Seattle mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926, bringing credibility and a resume that included being the first openly gay U.S. Attorney in history.

She led a charmed life initially on the seventh floor, finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding for a new sports arena a week into the job. A day later, the National Hockey League told the city to apply for a new franchise. Durkan was an active participant in the negotiations to bring a new franchise to Seattle.

As of November of 2019, Durkan was dropping hints about running for a second term. In February of 2020, she filed paperwork with the city and state for a re-election campaign.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic altered the course of the civic discourse and financial stability. Durkan faced significant criticism, even from her staunchest allies, for the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) handling of protests on Capitol Hill and negotiations over funding. There has been a recall effort and vocal civic groups, some of which were her former supporters, calling for her resignation.

“Everything in Seattle and across America has changed since February,” Durkan told KING 5. “As we've seen, we have just been through the most unprecedented times in our city's history, a global pandemic that has wreaked havoc across our city and economic crisis that resulted in so many small businesses and workers have lost their jobs, our downtown and so many businesses have closed up. Then we have also had a civil rights reckoning, all of these challenges continue. It will be better, there's hope on the horizon with a [COVID-19] vaccine, but we have so much work ahead of us. My job as mayor is to really do what's in the best interest of the city, I believe focusing my energies on tackling those tough problems is what I need to do for the city.”

Durkan said she has been most proud of sponsoring legislation to provide free college tuition, protections for domestic workers and rideshare drivers, and for creating millions of dollars in new affordable housing. While the past year has been challenging, Durkan said she’s pleased with helping to create free citywide COVID-19 testing, an eviction moratorium, and securing personal protective equipment for city businesses and immigrants.

It was not lost on many City Hall observers that Durkan has sparred recently with two people whose political ambitions may include the mayor’s office: Teresa Mosqueda and Lorena Gonzalez. Both council members were actively involved in the budget negotiations this summer, with Mosqueda serving as budget chair and Gonzalez as city council president. Mosqueda was also the writer of the “JumpStart Tax,” or payroll tax, levied on big businesses at the start of the economic meltdown.

Gonzalez declined to admonish Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who led a march and protest to Durkan’s house, and who opened up City Hall for a sit-in. Durkan made a formal request for Gonzalez to issue some sort of formal rebuke. Sawant is now facing a recall effort, based in large part on those events.

Durkan denied that the march and graffiti at her house factored into her decision. She received numerous death threats as well. Her home has previously been protected under the Address Confidentiality Program because of her time as U.S. Attorney.

“Those factors did not lead to this decision," she said. "I do think they should lead to a conversation in our city about how we get past some of the toxic politics. And it was not just me. You know, you saw various council members where people came to their homes, and marches and protests [are] part of who we are. But spray painting hate speech or doing other kinds of vandalism, we've got to get beyond that I had both the president making threats and that kind of activity."

Both Gonzalez and Mosqueda are also up for their at-large or citywide council seats in 2021 and both have had eyes on a bigger stage. Gonzalez ran a brief campaign for Washington state attorney general last year. Mosqueda got a high profile spot when she introduced Jay Inslee at his presidential campaign kickoff. After that campaign sputtered, she did the same for Bernie Sanders at a large Tacoma Dome event last year.

Mosqueda is seen as a reliable friend of organized labor and her city council priorities have echoed that. Gonzalez has long been a champion for social justice issues, dating back to her time as a civil rights attorney. Both Gonzalez and Mosqueda also endorsed Zachary DeWolf in a 2019 primary challenge of Sawant, in a bit of a raw political power play, but after he finished fourth in the primary, they both endorsed Sawant for re-election.

Durkan’s move will force both Gonzalez and Mosqueda to consider whether to run a citywide campaign for their current seat or give it up to run for mayor. If they choose the latter, there will be more dominoes to fall.

But both were given pause during the summer when multiple sources said a labor-backed poll of voters showed both council members losing a hypothetical head-to-head match up with Durkan and the council was given, as a whole, high unfavourability ratings. Durkan’s support, in the same poll, had softened considerably year-over-year and by double digits, but she still ranked higher than both of her potential challengers.

Candidates can file to raise money now, but don’t have to commit to a formal campaign until May 2021.

Whoever runs will face the difficulty of launching a campaign in a potentially socially distanced way, and try to cast themselves as a leader of economic and public health recovery, with a plan for homelessness in the state’s largest city. The pandemic has only exacerbated the proliferation of encampments across Seattle, with multiple public parks now overrun by tents and debris.

Durkan was elected, in large part, because she built a bridge between the business and labor communities.

There have been political consultants who have suggested that King County Executive Dow Constantine, a West Seattleite and ambitious politician as well, could scrap his re-election campaign for a fourth term and pivot to a City Hall run. That would lead to more jockeying for position inside the King County Courthouse and Chinook Building.

“I think you will see a number of people who emerged there'll be a lot of names bandied about but the important thing is we've got a judge who's the next person who can provide that level of leadership, who's been tested, and who can show from their experience and their reaction to situations that they're going to guide us because I'm really hopeful by the end of next year, we'll have laid the foundation for a very strong recovery, but that recovery will take years,” Durkan told KING 5.

Durkan’s announcement also has all sorts of ramifications for the police department. She has been reluctant to start a nationwide search for a chief after the departure of Carmen Best. Interim Chief Adrian Diaz is operating without council confirmation or any formal search. It is hard to see how any search would be conducted, at this point, with an outgoing mayor, and the department in such financial flux. There are likely more budget cuts to come in 2021, not only for the police department but others as well. SPD is also now further away from getting out from under its years-long Federal Consent Decree.