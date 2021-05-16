King County Sheriff's Office Marine unit warns of danger on the water

Deputies push education as they note a number of new boat and paddleboard users hitting the water.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — With warmer weather this weekend and the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, more people are getting outside, especially on local rivers and lakes. But a day on the water can turn dangerous quickly.

In Mason County, a person is presumed drowned after being swept down the Skokomish River on Friday by the fast-moving current.

In King County, a 21-year-old died Friday trying to help rescue his girlfriend from the Green River.

The King County Sheriff’s Marine Rescue Unit says there’s been a noticeable increase in activity within the past week. They spend hours out on the water patrolling and responding to emergencies.

The deputies have all the tools for enforcement and could issue tickets, but they believe what most people need is education.

“We love the boating community and people recreating on the water, but we really want them to be out here safe when they're doing it,” Deputy Erik Pierson said.

Stores like Costco, which sell paddleboards and kayaks, and online retailers like Amazon have made the water more accessible. But sometimes it seems people are missing a key component.

“Having a life jacket on board with these stand-up paddleboards; you're required to have one, its' better if you wear it,” Pierson said. “I have yet to recover anybody who drowned that was wearing a life jacket.”

They've noticed an increase in new boat and jet ski users. During a ride-along with the marine unit, we encountered three people who said they had purchased boats within the last week.

Deputies take the time to review the state's laws and make sure everyone's safe. They'd much rather encounter people this way than respond after a tragedy.