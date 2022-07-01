Coalition of law enforcement guilds emphasizes King County 'public safety crisis'

Officials emphasized concerns over staffing and the backlog of felony cases King County is facing.

SEATTLE — Multiple King County law enforcement guilds came together Wednesday for a press conference to emphasize their concerns around what they describe as a "public safety crisis."

Representatives from the Seattle Police Officers Guild, King County Police Officers Guild and King County Corrections Guild spoke to reporters and offered details on the staffing and process issues the state's largest county is experiencing.

Joining the guilds at the microphone was current Federal Way mayor and candidate for King County Prosecutor Jim Ferrell.

Ferrell spoke about the current backlog King County is facing, with over 5,000 felony cases remaining outstanding.

"Of which over 180 are homicides, over 500 sexual assault cases, these cases are awaiting trial, they are stuck in this system, and there is no discernible plan moving forward," Ferrell said. "That is a failure of justice and really a failure to serve the people who are the victims of these crimes."

Staffing was another concern consistently highlighted by the union representatives.

King County Corrections is dealing with roughly 100 vacancies, forcing some employees to work 16-hour shifts multiple days a week.

Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, said there are 350 individuals within the Seattle Police Department that are currently eligible to retire. He added that the department already has lost 122 officers so far in 2022.

The Seattle City Council approved an ordinance in August that aims to improve police recruitment and retention.

Under the plan, hiring incentives of up to $30,000 for lateral transfers and $7,500 for new recruits will be made available. If hired, officers will also be reimbursed for fees, travel expenses and relocation costs.