Seattle mayor talks parks, homelessness, public safety

Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled his parks budget at a news conference on Wednesday, which ended with Q&A on a variety of issues.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposed budget for the Seattle Park District Wednesday, which would underscore investments in safety, youth support, equity advancement and combat climate change.

The plan would expand the number of park rangers from two to 28; work to winterize and keep all public restrooms open year-round; open new and improved parks and community centers; and set aside money to respond to graffiti and vandalism.

"To restore, renovate and retain that system," Harrell said.

Harrell also highlighted a youth internship program and thanked Parks and Recreation employees and others involved in the budget development process for their work. Then, he answered a series of questions from reporters about homelessness, public safety and other issues.

"I'm not happy when I look at the number of murders and deaths we've had in the city. I'm not happy when I see people who are not housed in tents. They're living in tents on streets and not getting the services they need," Harrell said. "I'm not happy when I see the fentanyl issues that are killing communities, literally."

When asked about his approach to encampments, Harrell said that the city will not criminalize homelessness, but will not allow unrestricted camps in public parks. He also said that while the city will likely continue to provide at least some funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, he plans to demand more accountability from leaders.

"I'm still very optimistic but I'm not going to look at any work we're doing in this city through rose-colored glasses," Harrell said.