Art and technology will merge at the "BOREALIS" Festival of Light at MOHAI this weekend.

The free festival will celebrate light through art installations, exhibits, a walking tour, and nightly projection show.

Interactive art displays from international artists and teams will be on display throughout the South Lake Union neighborhood. Festival-goers can follow a free self-guided walking tour to learn more about these installations. Twenty-five installations will be on display from 6:30 to 10 p.m. each night.

“We live in the dark so much we might as well entertain and put some fascination in our lives,” the festival founder told KING 5 Evening.

MOHAI during the "BOREALIS" projection show. (Photo: Festival of Light)

The main projection show called "BOREALIS" will light up the exterior of MOHAI each night. The show is free but does require registration before the event. There are four showings each night at 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 p.m. Register online to reserve your spot for a show.

In addition to the celebration of light, there will be live music, food trucks, and a beer garden to enjoy. Music starts at 5 p.m. each night at South Lake Union Park.

The Festival of Light has held numerous events around the world using video mapping, where images are projected on to a building to create a video-projection illusion. Each year the festival takes place in a different city and chose Seattle for the 2018 festival.

Extended footage of BOREALIS in South Lake Union:

© 2018 KING