Seattle — In European cities, spectators gather by the hundreds of thousands to see familiar buildings turned into screens for immense visual art productions. It's all part of an art form known as video projection mapping.

“This is something that we hope takes fire in the US and spreads across the country,” says Borealis founder Terry Morgan. Nearly 40 years ago he was booking new wave bands at the Showbox. Now he’s bringing Seattle its first festival of light.

“We live in the dark so much we might as well entertain and put some fascination in our lives,” says Morgan.

Terry has recruited Tamas Vaspori, the managing director of Maxin10sity, one of the world's biggest projection mapping companies as well as six international artists. Together, with the help of some powerful projectors, they will bring the Museum of History and Industry to life.

“This building is perfect for freedom mapping,” says Moscow based artist Alexander Us. “We took poetry and freedom mapping and connected together and you will see what we have done. I hope you like it.”

Like Seattle, the city hosting Borealis, here is an art form that merges creativity with the very latest in technology.

“We hope everyone has a bit of thrill and awe and a bit of joy and a little bit of introspection in their lives,” says Morgan.

Visitors to the festival can also take self guided tours to see 25 more light art installations around South Lake Union, Boralis: a festival of light is free to the public but registration is requested to manage attendance. To register visit BOREALISfestivaloflight.com.

