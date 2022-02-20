Firefighters rescue 1 person in South Lake Union apartment fire

The Seattle Fire Department responded to Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood for an apartment fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

SEATTLE — One person was rescued early Sunday morning from an apartment fire in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 2000 block of Terry Avenue just before 6 a.m. SFD said the fire broke out on the apartment building's sixth floor.

Firefighters had to rescue one person on the sixth floor. SFD said the person was not able to evacuate on their own.

The person is reportedly in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes of being on scene, according to SFD. Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.