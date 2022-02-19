Man injured in 3-story fire in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood

A 33-year-old man in serious condition was taken to Harborview Medical Center for injuries sustained in the fire.

SEATTLE — One person was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a multi-use building in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a building on the 1200 block of S. Main Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

Arriving crews were met with flames and thick smoke on the first and second floors. SFD upgraded the fire to a two-alarm and called for more firefighters.

The fire spread to the third floor before firefighters were able to extinguish it around 2 a.m., SFD said.

A 33-year-old man in serious condition was taken to Harborview Medical Center for injuries sustained in the fire.