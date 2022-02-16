Fire destroys former elementary school in SeaTac

Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac Tuesday night. The school has been closed to students since the 1970s.

SEATAC, Wash. — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the former site of Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac late Tuesday night.

The school, located on the 1400 block of S 200th St, is a surplus property of the Highline School District and has been closed to students since the 1970s.

Fire crews responded to the 2-alarm fire after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was still burning as of 5:30 a.m.

Puget Sound Fire said crews started attacking the fire with an offensive strategy but had to switch to a defensive fire attack due to the intensity of the fire.

Crews on scene said the fire had a “fairly good head start” before first responders were able to arrive.

S 200th St is closed in the area of 14th Ave S while crews battle the blaze.

The fire was contained to just one building. It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Puget Sound Fire said no firefighters have been injured.

The property was set to be replaced by an industrial building complex.

There were plans for this old elementary school site to be replaced by an industrial building complex. Details: https://t.co/sfpokoL8W3 https://t.co/RJQGYquyR9 — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) February 16, 2022

