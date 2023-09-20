City of Seattle workers hold rally amid union negotiations

The Coalition of City Unions represents over a dozen different unions with workers in Seattle.

SEATTLE — City of Seattle employees held a rally Tuesday afternoon as the Coalition of City Unions (CCU) continues negotiations over a new labor contract with city leaders.

The rally was held on the steps of Seattle City Hall, where a contingent of employees were joined by local leaders, including a pair of Seattle City Councilmembers in Teresa Mosqueda and Tammy Morales.

Workers are pushing for what they call an "equitable contract" with the city. The CCU represents over a dozen unions with workers in Seattle, including PROTEC17, LiUNA/Laborers Local 242, AFSCME Council 2, Local 104, Seattle Dispatchers Guild, Sheet Metal Workers Local 66, IIBEW Local 46, IAM District 160, Teamsters 117, Teamsters 763, IATSE Local 15, Painters/IUPAT District Council 5, IIUOE Local 302, and UNITE HERE! Local 8.

Tuesday marked a year since negotiations began according to the union. CCU said in a release that despite Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell attending a recent negotiation session following a walkout, the two sides remain far apart in negotiations.

"I do not believe that when inflation rises over 9% that we should still be stuck at a cost of living offer below three percent which is an effective pay cut," said Cat Hernandez of the Seattle Dispatcher's Guild.

Mayor Harrell's office released a statement that "the mayor continues to express his urgent and good faith commitment to getting a deal done and raising wages for City workers. Despite forecasts showing significant future revenue gaps, our approach will continue to be rooted in our values that every worker deserves a living wage and our gratitude for City employees and the service they provide to Seattle neighbors."