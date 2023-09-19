Seattle City Council to consider proposed public drug use ordinance Tuesday

The proposal specifies diversion as the preferred response to public drug use and outlines a "threat of harm" standard officers can consider when making arrests.

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council could vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would make the use or possession of controlled substances a gross misdemeanor within the city.

The Washington State Legislature passed a bill making public drug use a gross misdemeanor earlier this year. However, because the City of Seattle doesn’t have its own public drug use law on the books, public drug use cases cannot be tried by the Seattle City Attorney.

The city council attempted to pass a public drug use law in June, but it failed by one vote. Councilmembers opposed to the ordinance voiced concerns about available diversion options for those suffering from substance abuse disorder.

The most recent proposal emphasizes that the city’s preferred approach to addressing public drug use is diversion – whether it’s offering diversion options instead of making an arrest, offering diversion options after an arrest has been made, or offering diversion options in place of filing charges.

The city's proposed ordinance outlines that a substantial part of its plan includes referring people for treatment through the Let Everyone Advance with Dignity (LEAD) program. LEAD is a pre-booking diversion model that subcontracts with multiple service providers for case management and outreach, according to the program's website. The ordinance states that the program is able to "sufficiently support diversion" for those who are "eligible and appropriate for that intervention" as long as the LEAD program is provided with sufficient resources and the city is prioritizing referrals from police at the point of arrest for pre-booking diversion.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced $27 million in investments to combat the opioid crisis at the end of July. Seven million will be earmarked toward capital investments with $20 million going toward a long-term, multi-year strategy and plan to increase treatment and overdose response services. At a Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting last week where the proposal was approved by a 4-1 vote to go before the full council, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda expressed concern that without a concrete plan outlined for the funding that is promised to come with the bill, there were no assurances that the city could stand up the diversion resources much of the ordinance relies on. Mosqueda was the sole "no" vote on the proposal.

The guidance included in the ordinance states that arrests should only occur when there is a “threat to the peace and wellbeing of the community or a threat of harm to others.” Nothing in the ordinance "shall mandate an arrest to occur," according to the text.

SPD policy - which would be finalized after the ordinance passes - will "identify factors to guide officers when assessing the threat of harm presented by an individual." The assessment is only meant to guide an officer's decision-making and cannot be used as an element in a criminal defense.

The ordinance also specifies that a lack of available diversion options does not constitute a reason for an arrest.