City council to vote on tightening restrictions on vacant buildings in Seattle's monitoring program

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council will vote on a proposal to tighten restrictions on empty properties that are part of the city's Vacant Building Monitoring Program.

The proposal comes as the city has seen an increase in unsecured vacant buildings since 2021. Representatives of the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) said unsecured properties pose an ongoing public safety risk.

Between 2021 and 2022, the number of unsecured vacant buildings increased by 41%. SDCI reported a 57% increase in buildings that are secured but otherwise have some sort of maintenance or safety violation. The city is on track to surpass both of those statistics this year.

The new proposal passed unanimously out of the Seattle City Council's Land Use Committee on Monday. The legislation was drafted to respond to an increase in public nuisance and health and safety risks associated with vacant structures.

Under the city's current code, owners of vacant buildings are required to be secured against unauthorized entry, comply with all building and safety standards and be kept free of junk and overgrown vegetation. In 2019, the city council voted to create a Vacant Building Monitoring Program, which building owners are entered into if they fail to come into compliance with code violations before a set deadline.

The new changes will ramp up security requirements, make it easier for the city to enter buildings into the program, make it easier for police and fire to refer buildings for participation in the program, and allow the city a quicker avenue to collect fees from nonpaying participants.