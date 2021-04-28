43-year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Seattle mayor

Seattle police say the man left a voicemail at the mayor's office Tuesday morning, stating he wanted to kill Mayor Jenny Durkan.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 43-year-old man for harassment after leaving a voicemail for Mayor Jenny Durkan in which he allegedly stated he wanted to kill her.

Detectives were told Tuesday the man left a voicemail at the mayor's office earlier that morning. They were able to identify the man, determining the call was made from Auburn.

Officers arrested the man in the 4800 block of South 292nd Street in Auburn without incidence.

The man was booked into King County jail for investigation of telephone harassment.

Mayor Durkan's office released a statement saying she has faced several death threats and instances of harassment in her time as a US Attorney and mayor of Seattle. Her home was vandalized more than a dozen times in the last year.