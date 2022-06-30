130-year-old Seattle landmark severely damaged by fire in Belltown neighborhood

The historic Wayne Apartments was scheduled for demolition despite being granted landmark status in 2015. The apartment building dates back to the 1890s.

SEATTLE — A historic building dating back to the 1890s was severely damaged in a fire in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The fire at Wayne Apartments, located on the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue, was first reported shortly after 4 a.m.

At one point, black smoke from the fire could be seen over the Seattle skyline as crews worked to put the fire out.

Seattle Fire said the fire was under control around 5:45 a.m. and scaled back the response to “a few units” by 6:15 a.m. Seattle Fire tweeted crews will remain on the scene until the fire is fully extinguished.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said all lanes of 2nd Avenue are closed from Battery to Lenora streets. All westbound lanes of Bell Street are closed from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue, and all lanes of 3rd Avenue are closed from Battery to Blanchard streets.

The emergency response is causing service delays for buses traveling on Wall Street. King County Metro said in a 5:30 a.m. service bulletin that commuters should expect delays on routes 5, 21, 28, 131, 132 and the RapidRide E Line.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Wayne Apartments building was built between 1889 and 1891 and is one of the last examples of a rowhouse, according to Steve Hall, SEPA representative for the Friends of Historic Belltown.

During the Denny Regrade, the iconic rowhouse portion of the building was raised and the first-floor commercial space was created. In 2015, the building landmark designation said it "contributes to the distinctive quality or identity" of the neighborhood.

The city's Department of Neighborhoods said when it came to the Wayne Apartments it evaluated "economic hardship factors" that are in the city's Landmarks Ordinance and placed "no controls" on the building.

Documents from the city show the Wayne Apartments was to be replaced with seven stories of market-rate housing with first-floor retail. It's a brand new design that seemed to leave the building's history in the past. The building's design plan states part of the 2nd Avenue façade will pay "homage" to portions of the Wayne Apartments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.