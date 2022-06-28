Wildfire prompts Level 3 evacuations in Grant County near Soap Lake

A Level 3 evacuation means people should immediately leave the area.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire is prompting Level 3 evacuations for some areas in Grant County near Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

A Level 3 evacuation means people should leave the area immediately.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the 21000 block of Road D.5 Northeast, the area of Road D.5 Northeast and 20.6 Northeast, the area of D.5 Northeast and 20.7 Northeast and east of Soap Lake.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Adrian Road South of State Route 28. A Level 2 evacuation means people are encouraged to leave the area voluntarily, but those who are staying should be ready to go at a moment's notice.

SR 28 is closed just east of the junction with State Route 17 and Soap Lake because there is active fire on both sides of the road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.