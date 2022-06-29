Building catches fire after car crash in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing a vehicle into a building in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A car crashed into a building in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning, igniting a fire and causing several roads to be shut down along South Michigan Street.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that emergency crews were responding to a car collision into a building near the 700 block of South Michigan Street. Officials upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire but managed to knock down the fire, according to Seattle Fire.

All lanes of South Michigan Street were closed between 4th Avenue South to Corson Avenue South for about two hours while first responders were on the scene. The Seattle Department of Transportation said all eastbound and westbound lanes were open to traffic by 9 a.m.

Fire officials said a man who is approximately 35 years old was driving at the time of the collision. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, officials said.

Seattle Fire said investigators determined the crash was caused by a “person in crisis.” The crash caused an estimated $185,000 in damages.

Update: the silver Subaru Outback that crashed into the building has been pulled out @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/7t5kbaMz1n — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) June 29, 2022