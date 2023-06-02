$1,000 reward offered in Capitol Hill fatal hit-and-run

Bari Hill, 80, was crossing the street in Capitol Hill when she was struck by a car. Her family is offering a reward for help finding the driver who took off.

SEATTLE — The family of an 80-year-old woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has offered a $1,000 reward for help finding the driver who is responsible.

Bari Hill was struck Sunday afternoon and later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Hill's family is asking residents to check surveillance footage from earlier in the day of the hit-and-run or in previous days to see if cameras captured a clearer image of the suspect vehicle – a dark green or black Ford van – or its driver.

The hit-and-run happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 5. Hill was crossing East Madison Street at 22nd Avenue and was hit by a car. The driver was last seen continuing westbound.

Seattle police identified a van Wednesday believed to be involved in the crash. It was described as having tinted windows and bars on the back windows.

Police found a van Thursday that they believe may have been used in the hit-and-run. However, no one was inside when the van was located at Shilshole Marina in Ballard.

Residents say they've seen the van before around the neighborhood, including on the 2100 block of East Denny Way, on the 2200 block of East Madison Street and near Miller Playfield at 21st Avenue East and East Thomas Street.