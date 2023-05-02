Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian

An 80-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a driver in Capitol Hill.

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing CPR on the woman, assisted by an off-duty SPD officer who happened to be close by.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene and then transported her to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the woman was using a crosswalk to cross East Madison Street when the driver of a black van struck her. The driver was turning onto the street from 22nd Avenue and was last seen driving westbound.

Members of the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.