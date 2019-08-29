Drivers who take the Seattle tunnel might notice different symbols on tolls signs that used to read "free" Thursday. Don't worry, tolling for the SR 99 tunnel doesn't start until November.

The Washington Department of Transportation will be testing the system. They want drivers to know that they will not be charged a toll.

Similar testing will continue next week and intermittently for about a month, WSDOT said.

No one will be tolled until Nov. 9, 2019.

The table below shows the symbols that will be used on the toll signs during testing:

WSDOT said that since Monday's announcement, more than 4,000 drivers have signed up for free sticker passes. They typically cost $5.

You can still get a free Good to Go! sticker. To get that free pass, click here.

