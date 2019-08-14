SEATTLE — Timelapse video shows how different the Seattle skyline looks as crews continue to demolish the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

The video, put together by a KING 5 photographer, gives you a look at the before and after view as the viaduct came down near the wheel. In the second half of the video, you can now see buildings that were once blocked by the road. And even more rare, a new parking lot where the viaduct once stood.

Crews are currently working to remove the stretch of the viaduct from south Dearborn Street to Yesler Way. Several streets are closed while the demolition happens. Those roads closed include S King Street, S Washington Street, S Main Street, and Yesler Way.

The Washington Department of Transportation is also asking that drivers not block crosswalks while work is being completed. You can follow this link for more information on how the viaduct will be removed. You can also follow crews as they work through construction cameras set up by WSDOT.

The new temporary pedestrian bridge along Marion Street between Coleman Dock and First Avenue could open in September, WSDOT said. The permanent pedestrian bridge isn't scheduled to be completed until 2023.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct, built in the 1950s, was damaged in the 2001 Nisqually Earthquake. WSDOT says that while the road was strengthened and safe for daily use, it was seismically vulnerable.

