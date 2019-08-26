SEATTLE — The State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle has been toll-free since opening in February, but that could soon change.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Seattle Department of Transportation are expected to share more information at a press conference Monday about when tolls will start to be collected along the SR 99 tunnel.

WSDOT said they will also share information about the next chapter of the “Seattle Squeeze” and what travelers can do to prepare.

In June, WSDOT announced tolling in the tunnel was delayed until at least fall. Transportation officials had previously said tolling could go live by early summer.

The delay was due to WSDOT’s transition to a new back-office system, which includes functions like customer service, operations, and account management.

Reema Griffith, executive director of the Washington State Transportation Commission, said in June that there would have to be a full system test in the SR 99 tunnel before it goes live and tolling systems around the state can transition to it.

WSDOT said back in February that it wanted to wait until demolition of the main waterfront portion of the Alaskan Way Viaduct was complete before tolling began. WSDOT said last week that demolition was 82% complete and their goal was to be finished along the waterfront by the end of summer.

The transportation commission finalized tolling rates in October before the SR 99 tunnel opened.

Weekday tolls will peak from 7 to 9 a.m. at $1.50 and from 3 to 6 p.m. at $2.25. Weekends will have $1 rates. Toll rates will increase three percent every three years beginning in July 2022.

The tolling rates are for two-axle vehicles with a Good To Go! Pass. Drivers without the pass will be charged an extra $2 per toll. Rates also increase with additional vehicle axles.

WSDOT is giving away a limited number of Good To Go! sticker passes to drivers who use the tunnel before tolling begins.

