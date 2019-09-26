SEATTLE — Seattle's tech industry is continuing to grow.

Expedia is in the process of moving its headquarters from Bellevue to Seattle and on Thursday, Facebook hosted an engineering fair to celebrate the opening of its newest office at Arbor Blocks 333 in South Lake Union.

Seattle is home to the company's largest office outside of its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

According to Hired.com, tech salaries keep increasing in Seattle, with the average pay jumping from $125,000 in 2015 to $138,000 this year.

Major tech companies are often competing against each other to entice top talent.

According to a 2018 Hired report, 26 percent of tech workers surveyed listed benefits as one of the factors they consider when looking for a job.

RELATED: Microsoft president: Tech giants need government 'guardrails' to protect privacy

Companies are becoming more crafty with what types of benefits and perks they offer, hoping to attract highly-skilled talent to the area.

"One of the biggest perks for me is job flexibility the ability to not only work from home or to work remotely, but a lot of tech companies offer the ability for flexible work times," said Seattle tech worker Ashlee Perkins.

RELATED: Amazon’s Bellevue campus could rival size of HQ2 in Virginia