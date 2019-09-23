SEATTLE — The answer to our online privacy concerns will require more regulation, Microsoft President Brad Smith warned.

Smith lays out a clear set of concerns and possible solutions to our open data revolution in his new book co-authored with Carol Ann Browne called "Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age."

He argues that governments should put new "guardrails" around engineers and the tech titans they serve.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, Smith said we need to be prepared for changes in our everyday lives without letting machines take control.

"We will rely on computers to make decisions. But we shouldn’t let them make decisions for us. That’s one of our messages," said Smith.

In regards to privacy, Smith believes people should feel self-empowered to stand up and raise concerns. He points to the California Consumer Privacy Act as an example of strong regulations that were put in place because the people of California spoke up.

"I think almost everybody in government could be doing more to protect our privacy," he said. "We would like to see the Congress move forward with a strong privacy law."

