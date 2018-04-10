Seattle Hockey Partners are expected to announce plans for a transformational project involving a new training facility and team headquarters on the Northgate Mall site, according to multiple sources, including some within City Hall.

The formal announcement is expected to be on Monday, and comes after months of work, site surveys, and speculation. It follows the NHL Executive Committee's unanimous recommendation to move forward with Seattle's bid on an expansion team.

Seattle Hockey Partners CEO Tod Leiweke has previously discussed the facility as being on par with the Seattle Seahawks’ Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. The new building is expected to include three practice sheets of ice and room for NHL team offices. Don Muret, who worked at the Sports Business Journal, and now works for Oak View Group, tweeted that the Northgate project designer is Generator Studio. The Kansas City company, says Muret, is the architect of a new suburban practice facility for the NHL's St. Louis Blues. OVG brokered the deal with the City of Seattle for the New Arena at Seattle Center.

Simon Malls, which owns the property, has already released early design guidance for a renovation of the mall site, which includes multiple mixed-use buildings and a public park. It included tearing down 60 percent of the existing mall to make way for construction.

“We don’t have any news to share at this time," a representative from Simon Malls said in a statement. "As you know, we are well into a process for the transformation of Northgate with a master plan including apartments, re-positioned retail, new office and hospitality. An approval was granted by our Community Design Board to advance our efforts into a full application in August. We are continuing on our course at this time.”

The location makes sense, however. Northgate Mall is directly connected to a transit center. Light rail service is expected to begin by 2021. It’s also highly visible, sitting just off of I-5, across the street from North Seattle College. The Seattle Department of Transportation has plans =for a bike and pedestrian bridge connecting the college to the west and the mall to the east.

Seattle Council member Debora Juarez, who once joked back in 2016 about having a big shiny new arena on the mall site, may get the next best thing. Juarez’ district includes Northgate. Seattle Hockey Partners said a new training facility is key for developing the game long term. Juarez had been pushing to put the training facility within city limits, and it is believed, at one point that Hockey Partners had been looking elsewhere. Juarez has also been a big proponent of transit oriented development on that site, and this would help to likely speed up an redevelopment.

Seattle Hockey Partners is pushing to start a new franchise in 2020 at the new arena at Seattle Center, which would open the same year. The council approved the $700 million project on Sept. 24. The NHL executive committee, made up of 10 influential owners, gave the green light to the $650 million application on Tuesday, and is expected to finalize that part of the deal on Dec. 3-4.

The NHL Seattle group released a statement to KING 5: "We are in the final stage of identifying the location of a practice facility in Seattle. We are not able to confirm a location until our final discussions are complete. We anticipate making a formal announcement on the location and the design details on Monday at a press conference. We will reach back out to you shortly,” wrote Lance Lopes of NHL Seattle.

There has been a question whether the NHL Board's unanimous recommendation would allow KeyArena demolition to begin sooner rather than later. The last event at the Key is tomorrow.

Today, Seattle's Mayor Jenny Durkan weighed in through a spokesperson. Stephanie Formas, Durkan's communications director issued the following statement:

"The completed Development Agreement set forth that (OVG) could begin its pre-construction as early as October 2018 and begin demolition once the conditions set forth in the agreement are met, which include securing all necessary permits and showing proof of insurance, as well as the NHL awarding a franchise, among other conditions. It has always been assumed that this work would proceed while the parties await final approval of an NHL franchise, and that timeline is memorialized in the Development Agreement. Following Tuesday’s unanimous recommendation by the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors, the City will continue its work with the (OVG) to begin necessary pre-construction activities as soon as possible. There is considerable preliminary work that needs to be done before demolition can begin, including utility terminations, environmental and geotechnical testing and remediation, mobilization, material and equipment stockpiling, and installation of fencing. That work can proceed before the NHL franchise is officially awarded. The conditions for demolition and construction were carefully negotiated to protect the City’s interests while still looking forward to an arena opening in October 2020."

