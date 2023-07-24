Seattle fire crews battle early-morning University District blaze

The building was vacant, although there were early reports of a person seen on the roof while it was on fire.

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews battled an early-morning blaze at a vacant building in the city's University District.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, SFD responded to a building in flames at the 5500 block of University Way NE.

The building appeared to be vacant and had boarded-up windows and doors, although SFD did receive early reports of a person seen on the roof engulfed in flames. An SFD spokesperson said a search of the building and area around it revealed no sign of a person having been inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters took a defensive position against the fire since flames already were coming through the roof when crews arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries or other damage caused by the fire outside of the impacted building.