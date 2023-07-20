Douglas County wildfire grows to 700 acres in a few hours

The Badger Fire in Douglas County started around 3:30 p.m. on July 20.

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — A wildfire burning near East Wenatchee in Douglas County grew to an estimated 700 acres in about four hours on Thursday, July 20.

The Badger Fire started around 3:30 p.m. and was about 700 acres and growing by 7:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. State fire assistance was mobilized to support local firefighters.

The fire is burning in wheat, sagebrush and shrub-steppe and is threatening crops and power lines, according to information from state patrol.

Level 1 evacuations are in effect. For evacuations visit the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO

This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.