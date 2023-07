The roadway closed around 5:30 p.m. and reopened after 8 p.m.

ALGONA, Wash. — State Route 167 southbound has reopened after firefighters battled a brush fire for hours on Sunday.

The road closed at around 5:30 p.m. and reopened after 8 p.m.

The brush fire sparked in Algona and completely shut down the roadway.

Fire, including South King Fire, incident response and state patrol troopers are on the scene.