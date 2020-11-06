Seattle Black Lives Matter group plans silent march and strike this Friday

Black Lives Matter of Seattle-King County has called for a statewide day of action across Washington on Friday, June 12.

The Seattle chapter of the national Black Lives Matter movement is planning a march and strike across Washington state on Friday, June 12.

The group's website says the "day of action will include a general strike and a silent march to honor and mourn the lives lost to police brutality and institutional racism."

The general strike is geared towards people who aren't able to march, according to the Black Lives Matter group: "We urge everyone to spend their time and energy on direct action for lasting structural change. Don’t go to work, and don’t work from home."

The group has organized a silent march for Friday, June 12 starting at Judkins Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

The group posted the following guidelines on their site:

Rules for the March: