Seattle black-owned businesses see surge in support

The hashtag #blackownedbusiness is making it easier for people who are looking for a way to support, learn about and invest in the black community.

As protests and rallies continue across Puget Sound and the world, there's a push to support black-owned businesses hit by two crises.

Some people are choosing to reach for their wallets in order to promote change.

"It’s been amazing, I’m so happy, I’m so overwhelmed,” said Pamela Jacob.

Jacob has been serving up Caribbean food at Pam's Kitchen for 14 years in Seattle.

”Wednesday we sold out, Thursday we sold out. Today, I think it’s all going to be gone too,” said Jacob.

This year, which is already full of challenges, has Jacob feeling overwhelmed, but not for reasons you'd expect.

”You walk in there, that phone is ringing off the hook,” said Jacob.

As more people vow to be a part of the change, black-owned businesses are experiencing an outpouring of support.

"We just need people to understand what’s happening and support it and that’s what we are getting,” said Jacob.

The support is stretching outside of the restaurant industry.

Alivia Johnson owns Laced Nail studio in Seattle's SoDo district. Even though her business is just getting back up and running due to COVID-19 restrictions, clients are rushing to making appointments.

"We fight to get to where we are. We work hard to get to where we are, so it's nice to see that it's appreciated,” said Johnson.

It's a sense of appreciation that's happening all over the country. The hashtag #blackownedbusiness is making it easier for people who are looking for a way to support, learn about and invest in the black community.