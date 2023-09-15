1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash on Lake Sammamish

The involved plane is a single-engine Seawind 3000 and had two people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person died and another was critically injured after a plane crashed into Lake Sammamish Friday morning, the Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) said in a social media post.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released preliminary information about the crash, stating the involved plane is a single-engine Seawind 3000. The crash occurred around 11 a.m.

In a media briefing near the scene, Bellevue Fire confirmed that two men were on board the plane when it crashed. One person was pronounced dead and another was transported to the hospital, BFD said.

Residents who saw the crash say they saw the plane take off and struggle to stay up before nosediving.

BFD said bystanders pulled people from the plane and started CPR. Bellevue Fire PIO Heather Wong told KING 5 that the bystanders who helped save the victims were "heroes" in the eyes of law enforcement.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.