Two people injured in plane crash at Renton airport

RENTON, Wash — Multiple fire crews have responded to a plane crash at Renton Municipal Airport early Monday morning, Renton Firefighters said in a tweet.
According to Renton fire crews, two patients are being treated at the scene, and their condition is unknown. The Renton Regional Fire Authority PIO released an update just after 9:30 p.m., indicating that one of the patients is being taken to a local hospital and the other was being treated and released at the scene.
An active fuel leak is also being controlled at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.