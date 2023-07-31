x
Renton

Two people injured in plane crash at Renton airport

One person was taken to a local hospital and the other was treated and released at the scene.

RENTON, Wash — Multiple fire crews have responded to a plane crash at Renton Municipal Airport early Monday morning, Renton Firefighters said in a tweet.

According to Renton fire crews, two patients are being treated at the scene, and their condition is unknown. The Renton Regional Fire Authority PIO released an update just after 9:30 p.m., indicating that one of the patients is being taken to a local hospital and the other was being treated and released at the scene.

An active fuel leak is also being controlled at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

