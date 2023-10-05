Report shows landing gear issue may have caused floatplane crash in Lakewood

A preliminary report by the NTSB found an issue with the landing gear caused the pilot to cancel his landing attempt and when he tried again, he hit several trees.

LAKEWOOD, Wash.

A preliminary report conducted by the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) shows a landing gear issue may have caused a floatplane to crash near a Lakewood home in May.

The single-engine AVIAT A-1C-180 crashed around 12:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of Greystone Drive on May 9.

The two people in the plane were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to data from tracking service Flightaware, the plane took off from Olympia Regional Airport around 11 a.m. It flew north and was planning to land in Steilacoom. In Lakewood, it eventually made a touch-and-go landing. The plane made a second touch-and-go landing at Steilacoom Lake before crashing in the yard of a home near the lake.

According to the NTSB report, an issue with the landing gear may have forced the pilot to cancel his first landing attempt on the water. When the pilot attempted to land again the plane hit several trees, which led to the crash.

The homeowner helped save the pilot, according to West Pierce Fire. He removed the pilot from the plane because the passenger was unable to get him out. He took both individuals into his home to avoid the flames while waiting on first responders.

Aviation Risk Assessment Expert Todd Curtis told KING 5 in May that the aircraft is normally what is known as a tail-wheel airplane that takes extra practice to be qualified to fly.

“This particular aircraft is designed to be a short takeoff and landing aircraft and it’s often used for backcountry flying,” said Curtis. “As a floatplane, it doesn’t have wheels, it has two big floats underneath and if you’re trying to land this on anything other than water, it could be a problem under the best circumstances."