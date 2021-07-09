Longtime Seahawks vendor believes fans will come out regardless of COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Seahawks and Lumen Field announced all guests 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before attending a game.

SEATTLE — For the past two decades Al Griffin and his food truck have been a staple outside Seahawk's home games. He’s convinced Hawks fans will show up in person this season no matter what coronavirus related hoops they have to jump through.

“From the indication that we have so far, with preseason and mariners and all that, the fans are happy to be back. It feels good, actually halfway normal,” Griffin said.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks and Lumen Field announced all guests 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend the home opener on Sept. 19. Masks will also be required at all times.

“(Coronavirus) is kind of kicking back up so what better way in a crowd to show a proof of vaccination,” Griffin said. “It’s what they’ve done in other states – it’s a good thing.”

Griffin said he's looking forward to live sports, and fans, making a comeback.

“I tell you this, I never want to experience that again. Having your livelihood just stop, that was the freakish part,” Griffin said.

In many cities across the country, the 2020 NFL season was played to empty venues. In 2021, it is clear that many fans are ready to attend in person – and to do so they should plan on paying up.