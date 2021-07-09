Vaccination proof, masks required at Seahawks games, Sounders FC matches

Seattle Seahawks and Sounders FC fans will need to wear a mask and prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — All fans ages 12 and older attending a Seattle Seahawks or Sounders FC home game will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering Lumen Field, the teams announced Tuesday.

Fans may also provide a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test result taken within 72 hours to enter the stadium. However, at-home and self-administered tests will not be accepted. Guests under the age of 12 will not be required to provide a negative test result.

The policy affects all events at Lumen Field, the Lumen Field Event Center, and the WAMU Theater until further notice.

The Lumen Field COVID-19 vaccine policy will begin Sept.19 with the Seattle Seahawks’ home-opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Sounders will start enforcing the policy on Oct. 3, which is the first home match after the vaccine policy begins.

"These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests,” said Chuck Arnold, President, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “We urge everyone who is eligible to please get vaccinated."

Fans attending events at Lumen Field will also be required to wear a face mask at all times, except while eating or drinking, under King County and Washington state’s indoor and outdoor mask mandates.

The mask mandates are currently in effect, which means fans attending the Sounders’ match on Sept. 11 will need to wear a mask.

Fans can verify COVID-19 vaccination by showing their CDC-issued vaccination card, a photo of their COVID-19 vaccination card, or by uploading proof of vaccination to CLEAR Health Pass in the CLEAR app.

“As excited as we have been to welcome fans back to Lumen Field this season, we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and we want to do everything in our power to continue to provide a safe and comfortable matchday experience to everyone who comes out to the stadium,” said Sounders FC Owner & President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa.

A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.