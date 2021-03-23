Sauk-Suiattle Tribal police officer arrested in Burlington

Witnesses reported a suspect brandishing a handgun after getting into an argument in a parking lot. Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer was arrested on felony charges early Tuesday morning after witnesses reported a suspect brandishing a handgun in a threatening manner after getting into an altercation.

Burlington police responded to the 1600 block of South Burlington Boulevard at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told police the suspect had gotten into an argument in a parking lot and was waving a handgun while making verbal threats.

The suspect drove away before Burlington officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

Officers stopped the suspect while in his car a short time later, and he was arrested without incident. The suspect was identified as a police officer with the Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Department. He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on felony charges, according to police.

Burlington Police Chief Michael Luvera said he had spoken with the Sauk-Suiattle police chief about the arrest, and the department would share more information about the investigation when it is appropriate. Luvera said BPD detectives are still investigating the incident.