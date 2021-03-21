Seattle firefighter charged with attempted child rape after undercover sting

The firefighter is on leave from the Seattle Fire Department while an investigation is underway.

SEATTLE — A Seattle firefighter was charged Thursday after allegedly trying to meet who he believed was 13-year-old girl for sex in an undercover sting.

Andrew James Sapier, 52, was charged with two counts of attempted rape of a child in the second degree and one count of felony miscommunication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Sapier has been placed on administrative leave pending the legal process and an internal investigation, according to a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson. Sapier was hired by the Seattle Fire Department in 1998.

An undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl started chatting with Sapier on a social media app on March 15. The following day Sapier made plans to meet up with the undercover detective and her friend. Probable cause documents show that at one point Sapier agreed to bring alcohol, drugs and condoms, although he later said he wouldn’t bring drugs or buy the teens alcohol.

The undercover detective directed Sapier to a home in Tacoma where he arrived with a duffel bag and was arrested.

In an interview with a Seattle police detective, Sapier said he saw a picture of the two girls he thought he was meeting, and they looked about 13 years old. However, he said he came to the house hoping they were not 13, and if they were, he would “take action from there,” according to probable cause documents.