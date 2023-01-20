Tapped out? How the rising cost of beer is impacting Seattle area consumers

Washington's largest independent brewery said they are seeing as much as a 40% increase in costs and that's impacting people who drink and sell beer.

EDMONDS, Wash. — If you're one of the many people who love the taste of a cold, crisp beer, you may have noticed spending more money on it.

The drink is the latest target of inflation and ongoing supply chain issues and it's hitting Seattle area breweries.

Washington's largest independent brewery confirms they are seeing as much as a 40% increase in costs and that's impacting people who drink and sell beer.

"We went from $15 six packs being kind of the exception and on the high end and now you're paying more than that for a four-pack," said Jack Crawford, owner of Brigid's Bottleshop in Edmonds.

Crawford said on average consumers are seeing about a $1 increase in draft beer and bottled beer, but the rising prices are impacting beer drinkers at a national level.

The consumer price index of beet at home increased nearly 9% in December compared to December 2021 and nearly 7% for beer away from home, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While Crawford is focusing on things like game nights to keep people engaged and buying beer, he also says the rising costs haven't made too much of an impact yet.

"For people who want good beer, they're still willing to pay for really good beer," Crawford said.

Still, he's expecting prices to continue to rise through at least the first few months of 2023 and he's seeing some changes in consumer behavior.