Pups and pints make this Columbia City place a winner

Growlerz is a howl and a perfect dogspotting destination

SEATTLE — Growlerz is the winner of Best Pet Friendly Restaurant or Bar in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

Growlerz is a combination dog day care, pay-to-play off leash park and bar in Columbia City that's well loved by both two legged - and four legged - fans.

When asked what makes this place special, owner Karl Johnson said "Probably the people and the dogs. Concepts a little unique, I guess we didn't re-invent the wheel with it, there are plenty of places where you can go and get a drink with your dog." But Growlerz is unique, because dogs can safely run off leash in the fully enclosed play area, and get some exercise while their owners relax and socialize over a beer, wine or cider.

If you want your dog to play or stay here, you'll have to provide proof of vaccinations, dogs 7 months and older must be spayed/neutered and excessive barking is discouraged. And humans must be 21 or older.