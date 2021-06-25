'Revive I-5' work reduces southbound traffic to one lane this weekend in Seattle

The closures include the ramp between I-90 and southbound I-5.

SEATTLE — Work on the “Revive I-5” project will close all but one lane for southbound traffic this weekend along the interstate between S Spokane Street and I-90.

The closures will begin to take effect at 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. on Monday and will include the collector/distributor for I-90.

The work is part of a two-year rehabilitation project, which is itself one of more than 20 restoration projects the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has planned for the I-5 corridor in King County.

The “Revive I-5” project is slated to take at least 10 years and includes up to 16 weekends of southbound lane closures from 2021 to 2022.

Some of the work includes rehabilitation for the one and a quarter miles of interstate between I-90 and Spokane Street as well as the replacement of 40 expansion joints, which allow the highway to expand and contract depending on weather conditions and flex under the weight of heavy vehicles.

The rehabilitation work, according to WSDOT, includes repaving the one and a quarter-mile stretch, which hasn’t been rehabilitated in almost 55 years.

Over the more than five decades, cars drove deep tire grooves into the roadway, which can create spaces for water to pool, according to WSDOT. The grooves can cause vehicles to hydroplane and, when they freeze, create pockets of ice which cause vehicles to slide.

Work for this part of the project began in May 2021 and is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Drivers planning to travel along I-5 this weekend should be prepared for delays or seek alternate routes.