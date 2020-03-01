OLYMPIA, Wash — A handful of homeless campers who live beneath an I-5 overpass in Olympia were given three days to move out ahead of planned seismic upgrades to the overpass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted signs around the Pacific Avenue overpass Monday, warning those who live or store items in the area they'd have to clear out by the end of the week.

“This is a large problem, this is a widespread problem,” said WSDOT spokesperson Doug Adamson. He said the homeless will likely return to the location once the work is complete.

WSDOT said removing homeless people from work zones has become routine in western Washington. It's not safe for the residents to be around the heavy machinery that moves in.

“This is a short-term situation we’re expecting,” said Adamson, who also said local communities and social service agencies need to do more to provide housing for those who need it.

Tiffany Noe says she's lived under the overpass at Pacific Avenue for the past two years.

“It’s better to stay under and out of the rain than in the forest,” said Noe.

She did not think she would have trouble finding another place to live.

“I’m going to be ok,” said Noe.

The seismic upgrades to the pilings of the I-5 overpass at Pacific Avenue will start next week and are expected to cost about $1 million.

RELATED: Olympia working to relocate homeless camp under Fourth Avenue Bridge

RELATED: Olympia hires former inmates for homeless outreach