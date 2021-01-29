I-5 work in Tacoma will force homeless camp under overpass to move

A group of homeless people staying under the southbound I-5 overpass on Bay Street have to move by next week due to construction.

TACOMA, Wash. — Cara Mitchell with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews are looking to save time with continued construction of the southbound I-5 HOV Project.

“They [Guy F. Atkinson Construction] found a way to basically shave off two to three months time on their construction schedule by making this change,” Mitchell said.

To do so, a small group of homeless people currently staying under the southbound I-5 overpass on Bay Street is going to have to move.

“The work that has to happen under Bay Street is electrical work,” explained Mitchell.

The City of Tacoma and WSDOT notified those staying under the overpass of their plans earlier this week. While they were given a 72-hour notice on Tuesday to leave, a city spokesperson said they would likely work with those staying under the interstate until next week.

“We do allow some flexibility for individuals who may need more time to relocate if they have a friend or family member that they can stay with and it takes them a little bit longer,” spokesperson Erica Azcueta said.

Azcueta, who is part of Tacoma’s Homelessness and Household Stability program, said the city has been working since September to find suitable housing for those staying under the overpass.

“[The area underneath the I-5 overpass] is WSDOT property, and it's to address some maintenance, some electrical and fencing that they need to do,” said Azcueta. “So, it will be an active construction site, and we just want to make sure that there are no folks there so they don't get hurt.”

The city just opened two more warming centers this week. One is located at the Salvation Army Church, and another is located at Norpoint, which only allows women, couples and children. Azcueta said at last check, the people staying under the overpass were all men.

“We do have space at the Salvation Army because that is for single men,” she said. “We also do have space at the rescue mission, that's for single men as well. So, depending on where the individuals want to go to, we can make sure that they have a space in those.”