No 'obvious' cause of death for 3 people found in Renton apartment over the weekend

RENTON, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Dec. 11.

Post-mortem examinations by the King County Medical Examiner's Office did not determine any "obvious manner of death" for the three people found dead in a Renton apartment on Saturday.

Further laboratory and scientific testing will have to be done, according to the Renton Police Department. That process can take weeks.

The investigation began after a landlord entered the apartment in the 300 block of Factory Avenue North and found two teenagers unresponsive in the living room. An adult was found dead upstairs.

The apartment, according to police, was in "really good condition." There were no obvious signs of foul play, no visible trauma to the bodies and no signs of a struggle.

The exact age of the teenagers is still unknown. The man found upstairs is a relative in his 30s.