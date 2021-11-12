2 teenagers, 1 adult found dead in Renton home

There were no signs of a struggle, trauma or foul play, according to Renton Police. A medical examiner is investigating to determine the cause of death.

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after two teenagers and a man in his 30s were found dead inside a Renton home on Saturday.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, no visible trauma to the bodies and no signs of a struggle, according to Renton police.

The exact ages of the two teenagers are unknown. The man found with them is a relative, police say.

A medical examiner is investigating to find out the cause of death.