2 teenagers, 1 adult found dead in Renton home

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after two teenagers and a man in his 30s were found dead inside a Renton home on Saturday.
There were no obvious signs of foul play, no visible trauma to the bodies and no signs of a struggle, according to Renton police.
The exact ages of the two teenagers are unknown. The man found with them is a relative, police say.
A medical examiner is investigating to find out the cause of death.
Police were first called to the home in the 300 block of Factory Avenue North Saturday afternoon after a landlord entered the apartment and found two people unresponsive in the living room area. The adult was found dead upstairs. The apartment was in "really good condition," according to police.